Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 136,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,097,000 after buying an additional 72,446 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after buying an additional 328,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 91,127 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.