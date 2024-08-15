PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Gap Down to $82.26

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.26, but opened at $80.38. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 23,416 shares trading hands.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

