Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pinnacle Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PBNK remained flat at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219. The firm has a market cap of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. Pinnacle Bank has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 21.15%.

Pinnacle Bank Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services.

