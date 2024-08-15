Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Pioneering Technology Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$560,400.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Pioneering Technology
Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor.
