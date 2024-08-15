Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Critical Contrast

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get XPeng alerts:

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -28.16% -28.16% -12.42% Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 1 3 3 1 2.50 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 1 0 1.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XPeng and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $11.49, suggesting a potential upside of 71.94%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $1.77, suggesting a potential upside of 133.97%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than XPeng.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPeng and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $33.19 billion 0.19 -$1.47 billion ($1.48) -4.51 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.18 billion 0.74 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Risk and Volatility

XPeng has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPeng beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system; and vehicle systems comprising powertrains, and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.