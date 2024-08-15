Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 638,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Popular stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 127,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. Popular has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Popular will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,129,000 after buying an additional 164,270 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPOP. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

