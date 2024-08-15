Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Power Assets Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of HGKGY stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Power Assets has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

