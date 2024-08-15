Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.
Power Assets Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of HGKGY stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Power Assets has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.
Power Assets Company Profile
