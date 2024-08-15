Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.36, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 360.24% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Power Solutions International Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PSIX traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 222,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,125. Power Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $288.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Power Solutions International from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

