PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 91.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

