Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$112.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$112.30.

Shares of PBH opened at C$87.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$108.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.31.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 159.62%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

