Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRME shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRME opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

