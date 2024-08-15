ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

PRA opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $677.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.23. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.61 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 567.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 128,747 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in ProAssurance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

