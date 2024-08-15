Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) PT Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PAL opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

