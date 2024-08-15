ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

ACDC opened at $6.18 on Monday. ProFrac has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $988.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,396,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ProFrac by 1,632.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 228,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,108 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

