Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 4.4 %

Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 7,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,621. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

