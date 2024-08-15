Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Trading Down 4.4 %
Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 7,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,621. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.99.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
