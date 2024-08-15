PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $21.35

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $22.83. PureTech Health shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 891 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

