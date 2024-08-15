Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.58

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 180611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qiagen

Qiagen Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,322,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 311.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,493,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Qiagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 104,759.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,583,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,870 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 85.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,427,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,259 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.