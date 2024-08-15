QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,372 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.0 %

QCOM traded up $6.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,688. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.69 and a 200-day moving average of $179.01.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.