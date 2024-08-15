QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13,751.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,510 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $60,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $913,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $6.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,746,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,767. The firm has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.01.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

