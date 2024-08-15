Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Trading Down 40%

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 40% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 312,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 47,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Quest PharmaTech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Quest PharmaTech Company Profile

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

