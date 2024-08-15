QV Investors Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.19. 873,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,190,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

