Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Down 2.5%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.90. 40,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 179,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Several analysts have commented on RAPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,666.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,716,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,730,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

