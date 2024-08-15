Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 13,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 184,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RAPP shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,730,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,105,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,393,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,716,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,361,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

