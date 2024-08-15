Rashid Wasti Sells 150 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total transaction of C$32,775.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total transaction of C$709,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75.

TSE WN traded up C$3.86 on Thursday, hitting C$218.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$219.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$203.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$189.31. The firm has a market cap of C$29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WN. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

