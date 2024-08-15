Raydium Market Capitalization Hits $456.76 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $456.76 million and $18.40 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,633,327 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.