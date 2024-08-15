Raymond James Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.75. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

AQN opened at $5.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

