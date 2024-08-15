Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 105.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $33,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 46.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.8 %

RJF stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.