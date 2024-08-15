RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RICK opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $69.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.67%. RCI Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 539 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $25,009.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $488,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

