Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares $0.26 Sep 24 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a sep 24 dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 201.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.65. 4,047,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

