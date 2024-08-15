Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:O opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

