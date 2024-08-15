Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RRGB. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 126,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $388.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $686,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,551,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 129,460 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 610,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50,172 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 397,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 240,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

