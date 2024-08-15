Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell University bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after purchasing an additional 732,321 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,218,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,091. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.