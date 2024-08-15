Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.98. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

