Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $393,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 36,161,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,349,633. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $305.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

