Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,593 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $573,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 5,670,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,337. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

