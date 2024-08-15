Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,437. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $173.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

