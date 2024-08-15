Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $14.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $554.16. 2,176,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

