Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $770,000 Investment in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VFMO traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,057 shares. The company has a market cap of $524.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.03 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

