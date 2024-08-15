Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,296.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 207,634 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 93,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 404,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,265. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

