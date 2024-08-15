Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 5,319.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,312 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,883,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $25,074,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its stake in Frontline by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after purchasing an additional 567,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $6,822,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $24.81. 1,246,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,797. Frontline plc has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 86.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

