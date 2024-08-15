Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 487 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

