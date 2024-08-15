Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

REGCO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $22.21. 7,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

