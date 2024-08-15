Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RGLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 64,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $106.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,400,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,627,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

