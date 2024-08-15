ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $226.07

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.07 and last traded at $226.07, with a volume of 20357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.08 and a 200-day moving average of $198.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,049 shares of company stock worth $20,122,695. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ResMed by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $2,017,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $1,450,000. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 132,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ResMed by 26.5% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 199,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,265,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

