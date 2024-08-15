Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1 %

QSR opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

