Reviewing MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $5.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MSCI pays an annual dividend of $6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Accenture pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSCI pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Accenture has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Accenture is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 10.79% 27.48% 14.59% MSCI 43.86% -143.09% 21.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 10 12 0 2.55 MSCI 0 7 9 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Accenture and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Accenture presently has a consensus price target of $351.82, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. MSCI has a consensus price target of $584.79, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than MSCI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accenture and MSCI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $64.48 billion 3.16 $6.87 billion $10.92 29.77 MSCI $2.70 billion 16.50 $1.15 billion $14.65 38.44

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than MSCI. Accenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSCI beats Accenture on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, an integrated view of risk and return service, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, counterparty, and climate risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG impacts the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate and infrastructure data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. The Private Capital Solutions segment offers tools to help private asset investors across mission-critical workflows, such as sourcing terms and conditions, evaluating operating performance, managing risk and other activities supporting private capital investing. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

