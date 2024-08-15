Rio Tinto Group Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.77 (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.77 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Rio Tinto Group has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.44 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

