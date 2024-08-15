Robert W. Baird Increases Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target to $67.00

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Astrana Health’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Astrana Health Company Profile
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
