Robert W. Baird Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $265.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $259.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.69 and its 200-day moving average is $219.34. monday.com has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.53, a P/E/G ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 34.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

