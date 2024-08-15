Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Up 2.3%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $39.98. Approximately 1,006,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,344,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,613 shares of company stock valued at $17,411,713. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

